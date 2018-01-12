On Our Radar

USDA Supply/Demand: U.S. Wheat And Wheat By Class - Jan 12

U.S. Wheat Supply and Use

=======================================================================

Item 2016/17 2017/18

prev Jan 12 prev Jan 12

=======================================================================

Area Million acres

Planted 50.1 50.1 46.0 46.0

Harvested 43.9 43.9 37.6 37.6

Bushels

Yield per harv. acre 52.7 52.7 46.3 46.3

Million Bushels

Beginning stocks 976 976 1,181 1,181

Production 2,309 2,309 1,741 1,741

Imports 118 118 150 155

Supply, total 3,402 3,402 3,071 3,076

Food 949 949 950 950

Seed 61 61 66 62

Feed and residual 156 156 120 100

Domestic, total 1,167 1,167 1,136 1,112

Exports 1,055 1,055 975 975

Use, total 2,222 2,222 2,111 2,087

Ending stocks 1,181 1,181 960 989

avg farm prc ($/bu) 3.89 3.89 4.50 - 4.70 4.50 - 4.70

==============================================================================

U.S. Wheat by Class: Supply and Use

Year beginning Hard Hard Soft

June 1 Winter Spring Red White Durum Total

==============================================================================

2017/18 (projected)

Beginning Stocks 589 235 215 105 36 1,181

Production 750 385 292 258 55 1,741

Supply, Total 1,346 695 527 370 138 3,076

Domestic Use 457 272 206 94 83 1,112

Exports 405 245 90 215 20 975

Use, Total 862 517 296 309 103 2,087

Ending Stocks, Total Jan 484 178 231 61 35 989

Dec 470 167 230 65 28 960

2016/17 (estimated)

Beginning Stocks 446 272 157 74 28 976

Production 1,082 491 345 286 104 2,309

Supply, Total 1,533 805 535 368 162 3,402

Domestic Use 489 249 228 99 101 1,167

Exports 455 321 92 163 24 1,055

Use, Total 943 570 320 263 126 2,222

Ending Stocks, Total 589 235 215 105 36 1,181

==============================================================================

