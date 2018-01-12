USDA Supply/Demand: U.S. Wheat And Wheat By Class - Jan 12

U.S. Wheat Supply and Use
=======================================================================
Item 2016/17 2017/18
prev Jan 12 prev Jan 12
=======================================================================
Area Million acres
Planted 50.1 50.1 46.0 46.0
Harvested 43.9 43.9 37.6 37.6
Bushels
Yield per harv. acre 52.7 52.7 46.3 46.3
Million Bushels
Beginning stocks 976 976 1,181 1,181
Production 2,309 2,309 1,741 1,741
Imports 118 118 150 155
Supply, total 3,402 3,402 3,071 3,076
Food 949 949 950 950
Seed 61 61 66 62
Feed and residual 156 156 120 100
Domestic, total 1,167 1,167 1,136 1,112
Exports 1,055 1,055 975 975
Use, total 2,222 2,222 2,111 2,087
Ending stocks 1,181 1,181 960 989
avg farm prc ($/bu) 3.89 3.89 4.50 - 4.70 4.50 - 4.70
==============================================================================
U.S. Wheat by Class: Supply and Use
Year beginning Hard Hard Soft
June 1 Winter Spring Red White Durum Total
==============================================================================
2017/18 (projected)
Beginning Stocks 589 235 215 105 36 1,181
Production 750 385 292 258 55 1,741
Supply, Total 1,346 695 527 370 138 3,076
Domestic Use 457 272 206 94 83 1,112
Exports 405 245 90 215 20 975
Use, Total 862 517 296 309 103 2,087
Ending Stocks, Total Jan 484 178 231 61 35 989
Dec 470 167 230 65 28 960
2016/17 (estimated)
Beginning Stocks 446 272 157 74 28 976
Production 1,082 491 345 286 104 2,309
Supply, Total 1,533 805 535 368 162 3,402
Domestic Use 489 249 228 99 101 1,167
Exports 455 321 92 163 24 1,055
Use, Total 943 570 320 263 126 2,222
Ending Stocks, Total 589 235 215 105 36 1,181
==============================================================================
