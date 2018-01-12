USDA Supply/Demand: U.S. Feed Grain And Corn - Jan 12

U.S. Feed Grain and Corn Supply and Use
Item 2016/17 2017/18
prev Jan 12 prev Jan 12
FEED GRAINS Million acres
Area
Planted 106.6 106.6 101.2 100.9
Harvested 96.5 96.5 90.9 90.5
Yield per harvested Metric tons
acre 4.17 4.17 4.21 4.24
Million metric tons
Beginning stocks 48.1 48.1 62.2 62.1
Production 402.3 402.3 383.1 384.0
Imports 3.3 3.3 3.4 3.4
Supply, total 453.6 453.6 448.7 449.5
Feed and residual 144.3 144.4 145.5 145.0
Food, seed, Industrial 182.6 182.5 183.4 183.6
Domestic, total 326.9 327.0 328.8 328.6
Exports 64.5 64.5 55.6 55.6
Use, total 391.4 391.5 384.5 384.2
Ending stocks, total 62.2 62.1 64.2 65.3
CORN
Area Million acres
Planted 94.0 94.0 90.4 90.2
Harvested 86.7 86.7 83.1 82.7
Yield per harvested Bushels
acre 174.6 174.6 175.4 176.6
Million bushels
Beginning stocks 1,737 1,737 2,295 2,293
Production 15,148 15,148 14,578 14,604
Imports 57 57 50 50
Supply, total 16,942 16,942 16,922 16,947
Feed and residual 5,467 5,575 5,550
Food, seed, Industrial 6,891 6,889 6,985 6,995
Ethanol for fuel 5,439 5,439 5,525 5,525
Domestic, total 12,354 12,356 12,560 12,545
Exports 2,293 2,293 1,925 1,925
Use, total 14,647 14,649 14,485 14,470
Ending stocks, total 2,295 2,293 2,437 2,477
Avg. farm prc ($/bu) 3 3.36 2.85 - 3.55 2.95 - 3.55
