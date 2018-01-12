On Our Radar

USDA Supply/Demand: U.S. Feed Grain And Corn - Jan 12

Features Dow Jones Newswires

U.S. Feed Grain and Corn Supply and Use

============================================================================

Item 2016/17 2017/18

prev Jan 12 prev Jan 12

============================================================================

FEED GRAINS Million acres

Area

Planted 106.6 106.6 101.2 100.9

Harvested 96.5 96.5 90.9 90.5

Yield per harvested Metric tons

acre 4.17 4.17 4.21 4.24

Million metric tons

Beginning stocks 48.1 48.1 62.2 62.1

Production 402.3 402.3 383.1 384.0

Imports 3.3 3.3 3.4 3.4

Supply, total 453.6 453.6 448.7 449.5

Feed and residual 144.3 144.4 145.5 145.0

Food, seed, Industrial 182.6 182.5 183.4 183.6

Domestic, total 326.9 327.0 328.8 328.6

Exports 64.5 64.5 55.6 55.6

Use, total 391.4 391.5 384.5 384.2

Ending stocks, total 62.2 62.1 64.2 65.3

CORN

Area Million acres

Planted 94.0 94.0 90.4 90.2

Harvested 86.7 86.7 83.1 82.7

Yield per harvested Bushels

acre 174.6 174.6 175.4 176.6

Million bushels

Beginning stocks 1,737 1,737 2,295 2,293

Production 15,148 15,148 14,578 14,604

Imports 57 57 50 50

Supply, total 16,942 16,942 16,922 16,947

Feed and residual 5,467 5,575 5,550

Food, seed, Industrial 6,891 6,889 6,985 6,995

Ethanol for fuel 5,439 5,439 5,525 5,525

Domestic, total 12,354 12,356 12,560 12,545

Exports 2,293 2,293 1,925 1,925

Use, total 14,647 14,649 14,485 14,470

Ending stocks, total 2,295 2,293 2,437 2,477

Avg. farm prc ($/bu) 3 3.36 2.85 - 3.55 2.95 - 3.55

============================================================================

