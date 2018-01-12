On Our Radar

USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Jan 12

Features Dow Jones Newswires

GX_GR110

Continue Reading Below

Springfield, IL Fri, Jan 12, 2018 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News

Chicago Terminal Grain Report

***No report on Mon, Jan 15, due to the holiday.****

To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The

following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators,

Continue Reading Below

Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today.

Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change

SRW Wheat 4.0550-4.1550 30 Days DN 12.75 -15H to -5H UNCH

Soybeans 9.3550-9.4550 Spot UP 10.5 -25H to -15H UNCH

Soybeans 9.3550-9.4550 15-30 Days UP 10.5 -25H to -15H UNCH

Terminal Elevator Bids

Corn 3.1125-3.2625 Spot DN 2.5-UP 5.5 -35H to -20H UNCH-UP 8

Corn 3.1125-3.2625 15-30 Days DN 2.5 -35H to -20H UNCH

Processor Bids

Corn 3.3825-3.4325 Spot DN 2.5-UP 0.5 -8H to -3H UNCH-UP 3

Corn 3.3825-3.4625 15-30 Days DN 2.5-UP 3.5 -8H to OptH UNCH-UP 6

Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days

Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow

Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April,

K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Monthly Prices for: December 2017

SRW Wheat 4.1131

Processor Corn (Spot) 3.3776

Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.1766

Soybeans (Spot) 9.4780

Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL

David Humphreys 217-782-4925 SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov

In state only toll free 888-458-4787

www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt

www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage

1419C dh

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 12, 2018 15:37 ET (20:37 GMT)