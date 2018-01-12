USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Jan 12

GX_GR110
Springfield, IL Fri, Jan 12, 2018 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News
Chicago Terminal Grain Report
***No report on Mon, Jan 15, due to the holiday.****
To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The
following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators,
Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today.
Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change
SRW Wheat 4.0550-4.1550 30 Days DN 12.75 -15H to -5H UNCH
Soybeans 9.3550-9.4550 Spot UP 10.5 -25H to -15H UNCH
Soybeans 9.3550-9.4550 15-30 Days UP 10.5 -25H to -15H UNCH
Terminal Elevator Bids
Corn 3.1125-3.2625 Spot DN 2.5-UP 5.5 -35H to -20H UNCH-UP 8
Corn 3.1125-3.2625 15-30 Days DN 2.5 -35H to -20H UNCH
Processor Bids
Corn 3.3825-3.4325 Spot DN 2.5-UP 0.5 -8H to -3H UNCH-UP 3
Corn 3.3825-3.4625 15-30 Days DN 2.5-UP 3.5 -8H to OptH UNCH-UP 6
Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days
Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow
Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April,
K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Monthly Prices for: December 2017
SRW Wheat 4.1131
Processor Corn (Spot) 3.3776
Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.1766
Soybeans (Spot) 9.4780
Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL
David Humphreys 217-782-4925 SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov
In state only toll free 888-458-4787
www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt
www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage
1419C dh
