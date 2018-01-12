WASHINGTON – U.S. business inventories rose 0.4% in November to a seasonally adjusted $1.895 trillion, the Commerce Department said Friday.
Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected a 0.4% gain from the prior month. It was the largest one-month gain since August.
Factory inventories rose 0.4% in November. Retail inventories were up 0.1% from October. Wholesale inventories climbed 0.8% on the month.
The data were adjusted for seasonal variations but not price changes.
The Commerce Department's full report on manufacturing and trade inventories and sales can be accessed at: https://www.census.gov/mtis/www/data/pdf/mtis_current.pdf
January 12, 2018 10:15 ET (15:15 GMT)