Treasurys Weaken After CPI Report

U.S. government bond prices edged lower Friday after data showed consumer prices ticked higher and retail sales jumping at the end of 2017.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was recently at 2.579%, according to Tradeweb, compared with 2.531% Thursday. Yields rise as bond prices fall.

Bond yields traded in a narrow range overnight, then jumped after Labor Department data showed the consumer-price index, which measures changes in the prices Americans pay for everything from breakfast cereal to airline fares, ticked up 0.1% in December from the prior month.

The gain was even more pronounced when excluding the often-volatile categories of food and energy: so-called core prices increased by 0.3% in December, marking the biggest one-month jump since January 2017.

Separately, Commerce Department data showed U.S. retailers posting their strongest year of sales growth since 2014 for the year just ended.

The reports put pressure on bond prices, which tend to suffer when inflation and economic growth picks up as inflation chips away at the purchasing power of bonds' fixed returns.

A streak of largely muted inflation data had kept pressure on bond yields throughout 2017, with the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note ending the year just below where it started it.

More recently, however, investors have contended with the prospect of a sustained economic rebound, supported by recently passed tax cuts and rising commodity prices, finally translating into higher prices.

That has helped send bond yields higher, putting the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note on course for a weekly advance.

January 12, 2018 10:33 ET (15:33 GMT)