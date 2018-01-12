CVS to Keep Aetna in Hartford, Conn.

CVS Health Corp. has decided to keep Aetna Inc. in Hartford, Conn., reversing the insurer's plan announced last year to move its corporate offices to New York City.

James Dimon: The Tax Law Means More Profit for JPMorgan

The tax-code overhaul roiled fourth-quarter results at JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co., but executives said benefits from lower taxes should improve their profitability as soon as this year as well as the broader economy.

Facebook Shares Slide As Wall Street Reacts to News Feed Overhaul

Facebook Inc.'s decision to overhaul its news feed sent the social-media giant's stock sliding Friday. Wall Street analysts say the share-rout is likely to continue as investors digest the changes.

Fiat Chrysler Recalls Minivans to Fix Software Glitch

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles issued a recall for more than 162,000 late model Chrysler Pacifica minivans to fix a software flaw that could stall out vehicles while being driven.

Visa to Card Customers: Lose the Signature

Visa, the largest U.S. card network, is ditching the signature required for customers to make debit and credit-card purchases.

Fed Fines 5 Big Banks $35 Million for Foreclosure, Mortgage-Servicing Issues

The Federal Reserve fined five big banks $35.1 million for issues related to financial-crisis-era mortgage servicing and foreclosures, while also moving them out of the penalty box for what it said was a "substantial improvement" in their practices.

T. Boone Pickens Calls It Quits on Energy Trading

The Oklahoma oilman and investment manager is closing the energy-focused hedge fund he has run for the last two decades after struggles with his health and returns, saying trading no longer intrigues him as it once did.

How Much New Investor Cash Did BlackRock Attract in 2017? $1 Billion a Day

The world's largest asset manager reached a new milestone during 2017: the equivalent of $1 billion of new client cash every day.

Rihanna or Serena? The Endorsement Puzzle for Women's Sportswear

To market women's sportswear, industry executives have long grappled with a perennial debate: Are celebrities or sports stars more effective endorsers?

Supreme Court to Hear Price-Fixing Case Against Chinese Vitamin C Makers

The Supreme Court said it would hear an antitrust case involving price fixing by Chinese vitamin C manufacturers, agreeing to decide whether U.S. judges must defer to legal submissions made by the Chinese government.

