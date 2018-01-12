JPMorgan's Profit Hurt by Tax Law

Continue Reading Below

JPMorgan said Friday that its fourth-quarter profit fell from a year earlier because of one-time charges related to the recently passed tax overhaul, while earnings excluding that impact were roughly flat.

Visa's New Tune on Card Signatures: Don't Sign on the Dotted Line

Visa, the largest U.S. card network, is ditching the signature required for customers to make debit and credit-card purchases.

Fed Fines 5 Big Banks $35 Million for Foreclosure, Mortgage-Servicing Issues

The Federal Reserve fined five big banks $35.1 million for issues related to financial-crisis-era mortgage servicing and foreclosures, while also moving them out of the penalty box for what it said was a "substantial improvement" in their practices.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

T. Boone Pickens Calls It Quits on Energy Trading

The Oklahoma oilman and investment manager is closing the energy-focused hedge fund he has run for the last two decades after struggles with his health and returns, saying trading no longer intrigues him as it once did.

Wells Fargo Profit Rises, Helped by Tax Law

Wells Fargo said its fourth-quarter profit rose 17% as a boost from the new tax law helped mask weakness in some of the bank's main businesses.

Facebook's Advertising Pain Could Be Twitter's Gain

Facebook's decision to overhaul its news feed could give a boost to struggling rival Twitter.

BlackRock Beats Estimates

BlackRock said it has set a record for the company's net flows, further highlighting the success the company has seen from its exchange-traded funds known as iShares.

PNC Profit Boosted by Tax Law

PNC Financial Services said fourth-quarter earnings doubled compared with a year ago, boosted by a one-time gain from the recently passed tax overhaul.

Bezos to Grant $33 Million in College Scholarships for DACA Students

Amazon.com Inc. Chief Executive Jeff Bezos is granting $33 million in college scholarships for undocumented immigrant high-school graduates in the U.S., according to TheDream.US, a nonprofit education group.

NASA Safety Watchdogs Raise Concerns About SpaceX, Boeing Spacecraft

NASA's plan to routinely ferry astronauts into orbit using private spacecraft-initially slated to start last year-has slipped until at least the spring of 2019 and unresolved hazards threaten further delays.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 12, 2018 13:15 ET (18:15 GMT)