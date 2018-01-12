British Giant GKN, Which Made Cannon Balls for Wellington, Remakes Itself Again

GKN rejected a $9.5 billion approach from Melrose Industries and plans to separate its aerospace and automotive businesses.

NASA Safety Watchdogs Raise Concerns About SpaceX, Boeing Spacecraft

NASA's plan to routinely ferry astronauts into orbit using private spacecraft-initially slated to start last year-has slipped until at least the spring of 2019 and unresolved hazards threaten further delays.

Auto Makers, in a Blast From the Past, Retool Iconic Trucks

Car makers plan revivals of some of their best-known truck and SUV nameplates, bringing a wave of roomy, updated off-road vehicles to the U.S. market-a sign that consumers' passion for oversize vehicles hasn't faded.

Toyota, Mazda Offered at Least $700 Million Incentive Package in Alabama

Toyota and Mazda were offered at least $700 million in combined incentives to steer a $1.6 billion new factory investment to northern Alabama.

Tencent Joins Asia-Tech Debt Rush With Its Biggest Bond Sale

Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings Ltd.'s visit to the bond market this week marked the latest in a string of Asian technology firms that have been issuing more debt as their market values have swelled.

Chinese Tech Giant Tencent Issues Billions in Bonds

Despite recent fear-mongering about overpricing, it and tech peers-hello, Alibaba-are turning to the roaring bond market.

Delta, Zara and Medtronic Join Marriott in Beijing's Doghouse After Location Gaffes

More foreign companies were in Beijing's crosshairs Friday after including regions like Tibet and Taiwan in a list of independent countries on their websites.

Shareholders Urge Facebook, Twitter to Tackle Online Harassment

Facebook and Twitter came under fresh fire from shareholders who pressed the social-media companies to do more to combat harassment of all kinds on their platforms.

Intel Fumbles Its Patch for Chip Flaw

Intel is quietly advising some customers to hold off installing patches that address new security flaws affecting virtually all of its processors. It turns out the patches had bugs of their own.

Facebook to Overhaul How It Presents News in Feed

Facebook is broadly overhauling the way it presents news and information on its platform, as it struggles to address criticism from users and others about the quality of the content shared there and its effect on society.

January 12, 2018 07:15 ET (12:15 GMT)