Industrials Higher on Cyclical Bias -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation rose as traders continued to chase momentum in economically cyclical areas.

After a record year for jet orders at Boeing and elsewhere, analysts at brokerage Jefferies expect commercial aerospace companies to remain leaders among industrials in 2018.

Shares of exporters such as Boeing also benefited from the ongoing retreat in the dollar, which will make their prices more competitive overseas and increase the value of earnings in currencies other than the dollar.

January 12, 2018 16:47 ET (21:47 GMT)