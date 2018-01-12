Industrial Production Seen Up -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
Continue Reading Below
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Tuesday 0830 NY Empire St Fed Mfg Svy Jan 18.5 (6) 18.0
Wednesday 0915 Industrial Production Dec +0.5% (12) +0.2%
0915 Capacity Utilization Dec 77.3% (12) 77.1%
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
1000 Housing Mkt Index Jan 72 (8) 74
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jan 13 250K (8) 261K
0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy Jan 24.0 (6) 26.2
0830 Housing Starts Dec 1.29M (12) 1.30M
-- percent change Dec -0.8% +3.3%
0830 Building Permits Dec 1.28M (7) 1.30M
-- percent change Dec -1.5% -1.4%
Friday 1000 Consumer Sentiment Jan 96.9 (8) 95.9*
(Preliminary)
*End-December Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 12, 2018 14:14 ET (19:14 GMT)