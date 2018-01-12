China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Friday, January 12 2018
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 609,728 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Jan-18 13,750 13,970 13,730 13,875 13,650 225 826 15,888
Mar-18 14,040 14,200 14,040 14,135 13,930 205 12 160
Apr-18 14,160 14,295 14,160 14,245 14,070 175 8 62
May-18 14,220 14,405 14,185 14,310 14,120 190 563,098 407,302
Jun-18 14,250 14,460 14,250 14,370 14,215 155 30 236
Jul-18 14,600 14,600 14,460 14,530 14,325 205 4 262
Aug-18 14,460 14,460 14,460 14,460 14,400 60 2 82
Sep-18 14,530 14,695 14,505 14,610 14,455 155 45,712 56,528
Oct-18 - - - 14,530 14,530 0 0 14
Nov-18 14,705 15,450 14,705 14,800 14,630 170 36 124
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 12, 2018 02:34 ET (07:34 GMT)