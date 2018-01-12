BlackRock Beats Estimates, Continues to See Interest in iShares ETFs

BlackRock Inc. said Friday it has set a record for the company's net flows, further highlighting the success the company has seen from its exchange-traded funds known as iShares.
BlackRock, which managed $6.29 trillion in assets as of the end of the fourth quarter that closed Dec. 31, reported $2.3 billion in profits, or $14.07 a share, compared with $851 million, or $5.13 a share a year ago. Earnings on an adjusted basis were $1.02 billion, or $6.24 a share, up 20% from $852 million, or $5.14 a share for the same period a year prior.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting adjusted earnings of $6.02 per share.
Net flows from iShares ETFs were $54.8 billion in the fourth quarter. Total net flows during the quarter were $102.93 billion.
BlackRock said it had record net inflows for the year of $367 billion.
"Investments made in iShares ETFs drove expanded market share in 2017 and enabled us to once again capture the No. 1 share of industry ETF flows globally, in the United States and Europe, and in both equity and fixed-income products," Chief Executive Laurence Fink said in prepared remarks.
Revenue at BlackRock rose to $3.47 billion, an increase of 20% from $2.89 billion a year ago. Revenue in the company's investment advisory and securities lending division -- its largest in revenue by far -- rose 16.5% to $2.9 billion.
Analysts were expecting $3.32 billion in total revenue.
Investment advisory performance fees more than doubled to $285 million compared with the same quarter a year ago. Technology and risk revenue, which includes the company's Aladdin technology, rose 15% to $180 million.
Operating expenses rose 18.9% to $1.98 billion.
Shares of BlackRock were up 2.2% premarket Friday.
January 12, 2018 07:11 ET (12:11 GMT)