BlackRock Beats Estimates, Continues to See Interest in iShares ETFs

BlackRock Inc. said Friday it has set a record for the company's net flows, further highlighting the success the company has seen from its exchange-traded funds known as iShares.

BlackRock, which managed $6.29 trillion in assets as of the end of the fourth quarter that closed Dec. 31, reported $2.3 billion in profits, or $14.07 a share, compared with $851 million, or $5.13 a share a year ago. Earnings on an adjusted basis were $1.02 billion, or $6.24 a share, up 20% from $852 million, or $5.14 a share for the same period a year prior.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting adjusted earnings of $6.02 per share.

Net flows from iShares ETFs were $54.8 billion in the fourth quarter. Total net flows during the quarter were $102.93 billion.

BlackRock said it had record net inflows for the year of $367 billion.

"Investments made in iShares ETFs drove expanded market share in 2017 and enabled us to once again capture the No. 1 share of industry ETF flows globally, in the United States and Europe, and in both equity and fixed-income products," Chief Executive Laurence Fink said in prepared remarks.

Revenue at BlackRock rose to $3.47 billion, an increase of 20% from $2.89 billion a year ago. Revenue in the company's investment advisory and securities lending division -- its largest in revenue by far -- rose 16.5% to $2.9 billion.

Analysts were expecting $3.32 billion in total revenue.

Investment advisory performance fees more than doubled to $285 million compared with the same quarter a year ago. Technology and risk revenue, which includes the company's Aladdin technology, rose 15% to $180 million.

Operating expenses rose 18.9% to $1.98 billion.

Shares of BlackRock were up 2.2% premarket Friday.

