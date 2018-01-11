On Our Radar

US Oil Prices Pull Back Some in Asia

By Biman Mukherji Features Dow Jones Newswires

U.S. oil futures reversed Thursday's gain in Asian trading Friday, ahead of President Donald Trump's decision on extended sanctions waivers for Iran.

--February light, sweet crude on the New York Mercantile Exchange was recently down 0.3% at $63.61 a barrel in the Globex trading session. March Brent fell a penny to $69.25.

--While anti-government protests in Iran and the possibility of U.S. imposing sanctions again on the country has helped the ongoing crude rally to three-year highs, analysts are cautious as further moves are likely to depend on whether U.S. shale production picks up because of the higher prices.

