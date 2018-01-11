Saint-Gobain Takes Stake in Kimmco, to Be Managed With Alghanim Industries

Saint-Gobain SA (SGO.FR) said Thursday that it has acquired a stake in Kuwait Insulating Material Manufacturing, or Kimmco, a regional leader in the sector.
Continue Reading Below
Kimmco is a subsidiary of Alghanim Industries, which will continue to be a partner.
Kimmco will be managed jointly by both companies and will be consolidated in Saint-Gobain's accounts, the French company said.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The acquisition is in line with Saint-Gobain's strategy of expending in new geographies, it said.
Kimmco reported total sales of around 70 million euros ($84.3 million) in 2016, Saint-Gobain said.
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
Write to Marc Bisbal Arias at marc.bisbalarias@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 11, 2018 13:25 ET (18:25 GMT)