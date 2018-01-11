Economists Credit Trump as Tailwind for U.S. Growth

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal say President Donald Trump has had generally positive effects on U.S. economic growth, hiring and the performance of the stock market during his first year in office.

WSJ Survey: Economists Expect Next Fed Rate Rise in March

Most economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected the Federal Reserve will raise short-term interest rates in March and again in June.

S&P 500 Recovers From First Setback of 2018

Gains in shares of energy companies helped push the S&P 500 higher Thursday, as the broad index recovered from its first setback of the year.

Business-Level Inflation Falls Unexpectedly

U.S. producer prices fell in December for the first time in more than a year, a sign inflation pressures remain modest even though the economy appeared to pick up steam last year.

U.S. Jobless Claims Rose Last Week

The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits rose last week, but remains low, signaling a strong labor market that is likely to continue tightening in 2018.

ECB Minutes Signal Pivot on Stimulus, Sending Euro Higher

The European Central Bank indicated that it might move sooner than investors had expected to phase out its giant bond-buying program, sending the euro and eurozone government bond yields higher.

Mexico's November Industrial Output Lower on Oil, Construction

Mexican industrial production fell in November as higher factory output wasn't enough to offset lower oil and gas production and a decline in construction activity.

How to Punish Auditors Behaving Badly

A two-year ban in India for PwC makes a good headline, but the impact may be light. Auditors of public companies often fall short of investor expectations-as do their punishments.

What's the Market Impact of Rising Treasury Yields?

Investors have been selling U.S. government bonds, pushing the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note to its highest level in nearly 10 months. Here are some of the repercussions from that move.

Bitcoin Plunges as South Korea Crafts Crypto Crackdown

Bitcoin prices tumbled as much as 13.7% Thursday, as a top official from South Korea said the government is preparing a bill to ban the trading of cryptocurrencies on exchanges.

