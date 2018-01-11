WSJ Survey: Economists Expect Next Fed Rate Rise in March

Most economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected the Federal Reserve will raise short-term interest rates in March and again in June.

MoneyGram Signs Deal With Currency Startup Ripple

MoneyGram International Inc. signed on to run a pilot program testing XRP, a digital currency created by San Francisco startup Ripple, in its payments network, the companies said Thursday.

Bitcoin Plunges as South Korea Crafts Crypto Crackdown

Bitcoin prices tumbled as much as 13.7% Thursday, as a top official from South Korea said the government is preparing a bill to ban the trading of cryptocurrencies on exchanges.

What's the Market Impact of Rising Treasury Yields?

Investors have been selling U.S. government bonds, pushing the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note to its highest level in nearly 10 months. Here are some of the repercussions from that move.

An Alleged Theft of a Billion-Dollar Fund Grips ETF World

The alleged theft of exchange-traded funds worth $1.4 billion has raised the unusual question of who actually owns an ETF and has highlighted the industry's complex behind-the-scenes mechanics.

Bond Markets Have Picked Up the Wrong Signal From Japan

Investors should revisit the theory behind the Bank of Japan's yield-curve-control policy before assuming it has changed track.

Buffett Promotes Two Executives, Setting Up Contest to Succeed Him

Warren Buffett has elevated two longtime Berkshire Hathaway executives, Gregory Abel and Ajit Jain, to vice chairman roles, all but confirming speculation that one of them is in line to replace him.

Judge Again Backs White House in CFPB Leadership Fight

A federal judge sided with the Trump administration for a second time in a fight over the control of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, denying a request for a preliminary injunction filed by an Obama-era official.

Trump Officials Seek to Change Rules on Lending to the Poor

The Trump administration plans to unveil a major revision to decades-old banking rules that mandate lending to poor borrowers, potentially transforming the way banks make billions of dollars in loans, investments and donations to poorer customers.

Advisers at Leading Discount Brokers Win Bonuses to Push Higher-Priced Products

At Fidelity, Schwab and TD Ameritrade, employees win extra pay or other incentives to put clients in products that are more lucrative for them, and the firm. Customers may end up with products and services that are costlier than they need.

