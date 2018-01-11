Wal-Mart to Raise Minimum U.S. Wage to $11 an Hour

Wal-Mart will raise starting pay to $11 an hour for all its U.S. employees and hand out one-time bonuses of up to $1,000, as the retailer doles out some of its expected gains from the new tax legislation.

Government Subpoenas Endo Pharmaceuticals for Information on Opioid Products

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida has issued a grand jury subpoena to Endo Pharmaceuticals asking for information about opioid-related products, Endo's parent company announced Thursday.

Drahi's Altice Reverses Course in U.S., Europe, After Wings Clipped

When French billionaire Patrick Drahi spoke in 2016 to top managers at Cablevision-the New York-area firm he had just bought for $10 billion-he told them the key to his success was making decisions fast.

Berkshire Names New CEO of Giant U.S. Utility

Berkshire Hathaway Energy said William Fehrman will become its new chief executive, replacing Greg Abel, who was promoted as a potential successor to Warren Buffett at Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Delta Posts Higher Sales, Raises Annual Guidance

Delta Air Lines said rising revenue and lower corporate taxes will help boost profit this year.

MoneyGram Signs Deal With Currency Startup Ripple

MoneyGram International Inc. signed on to run a pilot program testing XRP, a digital currency created by San Francisco startup Ripple, in its payments network, the companies said Thursday.

Fujifilm Sets Focus on Deal-Making After Surviving Fall of Film

Fujifilm has reinvented itself after the fall of film and is in good health, while a decline in office printing has left Xerox languishing.

China's Cyberspace Cops Go After Marriott

The hotel giant is ordered to shut its website and app to Chinese residents after distributing a guest survey that included Hong Kong and others in a list of countries.

Will Airlines Blow Their Tax Windfall?

U.S. airlines are among the biggest beneficiaries of the tax plan. But investors worry that they also may be at the greatest danger of competing their tax gains away.

Qualcomm Set to Win European Approval for $39 Billion NXP Buy

Qualcomm is set to clinch conditional European Union antitrust approval for its acquisition of NXP Semiconductors as soon as next week, according to people familiar with the matter, as the company fends off unsolicited bids by Broadcom.

January 11, 2018 15:15 ET (20:15 GMT)