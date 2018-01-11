Wal-Mart to Raise Minimum U.S. Wage to $11 an Hour

Wal-Mart will raise starting pay to $11 an hour for all its U.S. employees and hand out one-time bonuses of up to $1,000, as the retailer doles out some of its expected gains from the new tax legislation.

Will Airlines Blow Their Tax Windfall?

U.S. airlines are among the biggest beneficiaries of the tax plan. But investors worry that they also may be at the greatest danger of competing their tax gains away.

Government Subpoenas Endo Pharmaceuticals for Information on Opioid Products

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida has issued a grand jury subpoena to Endo Pharmaceuticals asking for information about opioid-related products, Endo's parent company announced Thursday.

Drahi's Altice Reverses Course in U.S., Europe, After Wings Clipped

When French billionaire Patrick Drahi spoke in 2016 to top managers at Cablevision-the New York-area firm he had just bought for $10 billion-he told them the key to his success was making decisions fast.

Delta Posts Higher Sales, Raises Annual Guidance

Delta Air Lines reported rising sales in the fourth quarter as the company continued to benefit from higher fares.

MoneyGram Signs Deal With Currency Startup Ripple

MoneyGram International Inc. signed on to run a pilot program testing XRP, a digital currency created by San Francisco startup Ripple, in its payments network, the companies said Thursday.

Fujifilm Sets Focus on Deal-Making After Surviving Fall of Film

Fujifilm has reinvented itself after the fall of film and is in good health, while a decline in office printing has left Xerox languishing.

U.S. vs. AT&T: A Court Fight Over Future of TV

Preparations for the legal fight over AT&T's $85 billion Time Warner takeover suggest the antitrust case will focus heavily on the small screen, drawing much of its evidence from the companies' video rivals.

Qualcomm Set to Win European Approval for $39 Billion NXP Buy

Qualcomm is set to clinch conditional European Union antitrust approval for its acquisition of NXP Semiconductors as soon as next week, according to people familiar with the matter, as the company fends off unsolicited bids by Broadcom.

SS&C Technologies to Acquire DST Systems

Software company SS&C Technologies is buying DST Systems for $84 a share, the companies jointly announced Thursday.

January 11, 2018 13:15 ET (18:15 GMT)