Wal-Mart to Raise Minimum U.S. Wage to $11 an Hour

Continue Reading Below

Wal-Mart will raise starting pay to $11 an hour for all its U.S. employees and hand out one-time bonuses of up to $1,000, as the retailer doles out some of its expected gains from the new tax legislation.

Delta Posts Higher Sales, Raises Annual Guidance

Delta Air Lines reported rising sales in the fourth quarter as the company continued to benefit from higher fares.

Fujifilm Sets Focus on Deal-Making After Surviving Fall of Film

Fujifilm has reinvented itself after the fall of film and is in good health, while a decline in office printing has left Xerox languishing.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. vs. AT&T: A Court Fight Over Future of TV

Preparations for the legal fight over AT&T's $85 billion Time Warner takeover suggest the antitrust case will focus heavily on the small screen, drawing much of its evidence from the companies' video rivals.

Qualcomm Set to Win European Approval for $39 Billion NXP Buy

Qualcomm is set to clinch conditional European Union antitrust approval for its acquisition of NXP Semiconductors as soon as next week, according to people familiar with the matter, as the company fends off unsolicited bids by Broadcom.

SS&C Technologies to Acquire DST Systems

Software company SS&C Technologies is buying DST Systems for $84 a share, the companies jointly announced Thursday.

Inside Amazon's Quest for Global Domination

Amazon wants to replicate its success at home around the world and has pumped billions of dollars to expand its global footprint. The results, however, have been a mixed bag.

China's Cyberspace Cops Go After Marriott

The hotel giant is ordered to shut its website and app to Chinese residents after distributing a guest survey that included Hong Kong and others in a list of countries.

Xerox Should Look to Copy Fujifilm's Success

The venerable U.S. company Xerox could find a tie-up with its longtime joint-venture partner Fujifilm helps it to reinvent itself.

Facebook, Google Have a Tough New Job in Germany: Content Cop

Under a German law in effect since Jan. 1, Facebook and other social platforms now are responsible for keeping illegal content off their sites-and finding the job is harder than it looks.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 11, 2018 09:15 ET (14:15 GMT)