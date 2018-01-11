Location, Location: Chinese Officials Slam Marriott's Designation of Hong Kong, Macau as Countries

Part of China, they maintain their own legal, political and economic systems.

Xerox Is in Talks for a Deal With Japan's Fujifilm

Xerox Corp. is in talks to potentially do a major deal with Japan's Fujifilm Holdings Corp. as the U.S. document pioneer struggles to reinvent itself.

Xerox Should Look to Copy Fujifilm's Success

The venerable U.S. company could find a tie-up with Fujifilm helps it reinvent itself.

Facebook, Google Have a Tough New Job in Germany: Content Cop

Under a German law in effect since Jan. 1, Facebook and other social platforms now are responsible for keeping illegal content off their sites-and finding the job is harder than it looks.

Toyota Plant Puts Foreign Car Makers on Road to Overtake Detroit

Toyota's choice of Alabama as the new home for a shared factory with Mazda marks a major shift in U.S. vehicle manufacturing, with foreign auto makers poised to build more cars and trucks in America than the Detroit giants.

Immigration Agents Swarm 7-Elevens, Issue Warning to Businesses

Federal immigration authorities swarmed nearly 100 convenience stores in 18 states and the District of Columbia and warned businesses that the Trump administration's hard-line stance on immigration applies to them too.

Massachusetts Seeks Sales-Practice Information From Discount Brokers

The Massachusetts Securities Division confirmed that it sent letters of inquiry to the three largest discount brokers by assets, Fidelity, Charles Schwab Corp. and TD Ameritrade Holding Corp., in response to the sales practices profiled in an article The Wall Street Journal published Wednesday.

A Bright Christmas Reignites Nordstrom Buyout Hopes

The Nordstrom family tried to do a $10 billion buyout in the fall but pessimism on retailers killed the deal. Now they would have to pay more to take the namesake department store chain private.

Advisers at Leading Discount Brokers Win Bonuses to Push Higher-Priced Products

At Fidelity, Schwab and TD Ameritrade, employees win extra pay or other incentives to put clients in products that are more lucrative for them, and the firm. Customers may end up with products and services that are costlier than they need.

New York City Halts Incentive Package for Aetna Headquarters

New York City is shelving a $9.6 million incentive package offered to Aetna while the insurer reassesses whether to move its headquarters to the city.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 11, 2018 05:15 ET (10:15 GMT)