E.ON Starts Construction, Commercial Operation of New Wind Farms in the U.S.

E.ON SE (EOAN.XE) said Thursday that it has begun construction on a new wind farm and started commercial operation on two other wind farms in the U.S.

Continue Reading Below

Financial details were not disclosed.

The new farm, located in Texas, will have an installed capacity of 201 megawatts, the company said, and it will be powered by 67 turbines from German manufacturer Nordex SE (NDX1.XE).

E.ON also said that it started commercial operation on two other wind farms. One, located in Texas, has a capacity of 228 megawatts, while the other is located in Illinois and has a capacity of 306 megawatts.

Following the construction of the new farm, the German company now has 23 wind farms in North America, where it operates different projects with a total capacity of more than 3,600 megawatts.

Write to Marc Bisbal Arias at marc.bisbalarias@dowjones.com

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 11, 2018 05:11 ET (10:11 GMT)