China-US 2017 Trade Surplus Widens in Yuan Terms-- Customs

China's trade surplus with the U.S. widened to 1.87 trillion yuan ($287.9 billion) in 2017, from 2016's surplus of CNY1.65 trillion, official data showed Friday.

China's exports to U.S. rose 14.5% in yuan terms last year from a year earlier, while imports climbed 17.3% in yuan terms, the General Administration of Customs said.

Trade figures in dollar terms will be released later in the day.

