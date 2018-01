China's trade surplus with the U.S. reached a record high of $275.8 billion last year, official data showed Friday.

The trade gap between the two countries was higher than 2016's surplus of $250.7 billion and the previous record high of $260.8 billion in 2015, according to data from the General Administration of Customs.

January 11, 2018 22:42 ET (03:42 GMT)