On Our Radar

China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Thursday, January 11 2018

Continue Reading Below

Natural Rubber

Turnover: 367,120 lots

Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open

Settle Interest

Jan-18 13,585 13,710 13,580 13,650 13,625 25 1,014 16,318

Continue Reading Below

Mar-18 13,885 14,020 13,860 13,930 13,880 50 18 158

Apr-18 14,100 14,100 14,060 14,070 14,035 35 6 66

May-18 14,090 14,195 14,050 14,120 14,105 15 336,572 405,546

Jun-18 14,175 14,240 14,175 14,215 14,210 5 6 240

Jul-18 - - - 14,325 14,285 40 0 266

Aug-18 14,410 14,420 14,390 14,400 14,390 10 8 82

Sep-18 14,415 14,520 14,380 14,455 14,435 20 29,492 53,538

Oct-18 - - - 14,530 14,530 0 0 14

Nov-18 14,650 14,650 14,615 14,630 14,600 30 4 128

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Volume and open interest are in lots;

3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 11, 2018 02:34 ET (07:34 GMT)