China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Thursday, January 11 2018
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 367,120 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Jan-18 13,585 13,710 13,580 13,650 13,625 25 1,014 16,318
Mar-18 13,885 14,020 13,860 13,930 13,880 50 18 158
Apr-18 14,100 14,100 14,060 14,070 14,035 35 6 66
May-18 14,090 14,195 14,050 14,120 14,105 15 336,572 405,546
Jun-18 14,175 14,240 14,175 14,215 14,210 5 6 240
Jul-18 - - - 14,325 14,285 40 0 266
Aug-18 14,410 14,420 14,390 14,400 14,390 10 8 82
Sep-18 14,415 14,520 14,380 14,455 14,435 20 29,492 53,538
Oct-18 - - - 14,530 14,530 0 0 14
Nov-18 14,650 14,650 14,615 14,630 14,600 30 4 128
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
January 11, 2018 02:34 ET (07:34 GMT)