China 2017 Exports Up 10.8% in Yuan Terms -- Customs

China's exports grew 10.8% in 2017 from a year earlier in yuan terms, following a 2% drop in 2016, official data showed Friday.

Imports for 2017 expanded 18.7% in yuan terms from a year ago, compared with a 0.6% rise in 2016, the General Administration of Customs said.

The country's trade surplus narrowed last year to 2.87 trillion yuan (US$441.9 billion) from CNY3.35 tillion the previous year.

Trade figures in dollars will be released later in the day.

January 11, 2018 21:21 ET (02:21 GMT)