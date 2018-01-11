Canada New House Prices Rose 0.1% in November

Canadian new house prices rose slightly in November, on strength in activity in Ottawa, the country's capital.

Continue Reading Below

Canada's new housing price index climbed 0.1% in November on a month-over-month basis, Statistics Canada said Thursday. The increase was below market expectations for a 0.2% rise, according to economists at Royal Bank of Canada.

On a 12-month basis, Canadian new house prices increased 3.4% in November.

The data covers prices for newly built single-detached and semidetached residences and row houses. It doesn't incorporate prices for new condominiums, which make up the bulk of housing starts in the country.

Write to Paul Vieira at paul.vieira@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

January 11, 2018 09:16 ET (14:16 GMT)