WPP to Merge Portugal's BAR with Ogilvy & Mather

WPP PLC (WPP.LN) said Wednesday that it has acquired Bomtempo, Anahory & Ralha - Servicos Criativos SA, a leading independent creative agency in Portugal, for an undisclosed sum.

BAR will merge with Ogilvy & Mather Portugal, WPP said, with the combined business trading as BAR Ogilvy and managed by BAR's three founders.

BAR's consolidated unaudited revenues for the year ended Dec 31. 2016 were 2.5 million euros ($3 million), WPP added, with gross assets of EUR2.4 million as of the same date.

WPP said that following the U.K.'s decision to leave the European Union, WPP is placing a greater emphasis on growth in western Europe.

January 10, 2018 04:34 ET (09:34 GMT)