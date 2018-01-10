What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (January 10, 2018).

Investors are grappling anew with whether economic data will translate to higher inflation, after a month-long drop in government-bond prices carried the yield on the 10-year Treasury note Tuesday to a close above 2.5%.

Stocks pushed higher, with the S&P 500 notching its best start to a year in more than half a century.

Companies are shipping more items by plane, prompting a scramble that has sent airfreight rates soaring.

Boeing said it delivered a record 763 jetliners in 2017 and secured net orders for 912 planes.

Switzerland's central bank expects to report a record annual profit of $55 billion for last year, a sum equal to 8% of the country's GDP.

A tussle over iPhone use by young people comes amid a re-evaluation within Silicon Valley of the smartphone's social consequences.

Apple is facing new questions from government officials about its handling of battery-related performance issues on iPhones.

Kodak shares more than doubled after the firm waded into the digital-currency world with plans to launch an initial coin offering.

Samsung spent more on capital expenditures last year than any other publicly traded company.

SpaceX said it wasn't responsible for the loss of a U.S. spy satellite it launched.

JPMorgan's Dimon said he regretted a comment in which he called bitcoin a fraud.

January 10, 2018 02:47 ET (07:47 GMT)