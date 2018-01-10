USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Jan 10

GX_GR110
Springfield, IL Wed, Jan 10, 2018 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News
Chicago Terminal Grain Report
To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The
following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators,
Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today.
Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change
SRW Wheat 4.1925-4.3425 30 Days UP 2 -15H to OptH UNCH
Soybeans 9.3000-9.4000 Spot DN 3.75-DN 8.75 -25H to -15H UP 5-UNCH
Soybeans 9.3000-9.4000 15-30 Days DN 3.75-DN 8.75 -25H to -15H UP 5-UNCH
Terminal Elevator Bids
Corn 3.1400-3.2100 Spot UNCH -35H to -28H UNCH
Corn 3.1400-3.2900 15-30 Days UNCH -35H to -20H UNCH
Processor Bids
Corn 3.3900-3.4300 Spot DN 2-UNCH -10H to -6H DN 2-UNCH
Corn 3.3900-3.4100 15-30 Days DN 2 -10H to -8H DN 2
Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days
Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow
Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April,
K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December
Monthly Prices for: December 2017
SRW Wheat 4.1131
Processor Corn (Spot) 3.3776
Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.1766
Soybeans (Spot) 9.4780
Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL
David Humphreys 217-782-4925 SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov
In state only toll free 888-458-4787
www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt
www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage
1416C RH
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 10, 2018 15:39 ET (20:39 GMT)