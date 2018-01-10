On Our Radar

USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Jan 10

Features Dow Jones Newswires

GX_GR110

Springfield, IL Wed, Jan 10, 2018 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News

Chicago Terminal Grain Report

To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The

following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators,

Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today.

Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change

SRW Wheat 4.1925-4.3425 30 Days UP 2 -15H to OptH UNCH

Soybeans 9.3000-9.4000 Spot DN 3.75-DN 8.75 -25H to -15H UP 5-UNCH

Soybeans 9.3000-9.4000 15-30 Days DN 3.75-DN 8.75 -25H to -15H UP 5-UNCH

Terminal Elevator Bids

Corn 3.1400-3.2100 Spot UNCH -35H to -28H UNCH

Corn 3.1400-3.2900 15-30 Days UNCH -35H to -20H UNCH

Processor Bids

Corn 3.3900-3.4300 Spot DN 2-UNCH -10H to -6H DN 2-UNCH

Corn 3.3900-3.4100 15-30 Days DN 2 -10H to -8H DN 2

Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days

Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow

Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April,

K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Monthly Prices for: December 2017

SRW Wheat 4.1131

Processor Corn (Spot) 3.3776

Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.1766

Soybeans (Spot) 9.4780

Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL

David Humphreys 217-782-4925 SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov

In state only toll free 888-458-4787

www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt

www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage

1416C RH

