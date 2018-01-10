U.S. Wholesale Inventories Grew 0.8% in November

U.S. wholesalers restocked at a faster pace in November.

Wholesale inventories grew a seasonally adjusted 0.8% in November from the prior month, the Commerce Department said Wednesday. The rise comes after inventories dropped 0.4% in October. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected a 0.7% increase in November.

Sales in November were up 1.5% from a month earlier. The ratio of inventories to sales fell to 1.24 in November from 1.31 a year earlier.

The Commerce Department data are available online at: http://www2.census.gov/wholesale/pdf/mwts/currentwhl.pdf.

January 10, 2018 10:15 ET (15:15 GMT)