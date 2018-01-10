November a Banner Month for German Machine Builders -- Market Talk

November was a banner month for Germany's machine and tool makers, according to the VDMA industry group. Total orders grew 14% on the year in price-adjusted terms, the group said, with foreign orders growing 12%. VDMA chief economist Ralph Wiechers said that it was "particularly gratifying" that domestic orders grew by 20% in November. He said this represented "long overdue" investments in German industry that were "urgently needed" to maintain competitiveness. Earlier in the week, Germany's Economics Ministry reported that total manufacturing orders in the country grew 8.7% on year in November in workday adjusted terms. (todd.buell@wsj.com)
