Stock Rally Falters After a Strong Start to 2018

The S&P 500 snapped a six-day streak of gains, pulled lower by declines in shares of real-estate and utility companies.

Treasurys Stumble Again Amid Foreign-Demand Worries

Investors grappled with the spreading ripples from a selloff in U.S. Treasury debt, reflecting expectations that higher bond yields will affect everything from asset prices to mortgage rates.

Trump Officials Seek to Change Rules on Lending to the Poor

The Trump administration plans to unveil a major revision to decades-old banking rules that mandate lending to poor borrowers, potentially transforming the way banks make billions of dollars in loans, investments and donations to poorer customers.

Canada Files WTO Complaint Over U.S. Use of Tariffs

Canada is challenging the Trump administration's use of tariffs in a complaint filed with the World Trade Organization, just weeks before crucial talks on revamping the North American Free Trade Agreement get under way in Montreal.

Fed's Bullard Says Price-Level Targeting Is Worth Considering

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said a debate over what monetary policy strategy would best serve the economy could influence officials to aim for higher inflation.

For New Fed Chief, Stock Boom May Bring Bubble Déjà Vu

With stock and property prices once again setting records, the Federal Reserve and Jerome Powell may face some agonizing trade-offs in the next year or two.

China Quietly Orders Closing of Bitcoin Mining Operations

Chinese authorities ordered the closing of operations that create a large share of the world's supply of bitcoin, tightening a clampdown that has already shuttered exchanges for the trading of cryptocurrencies in China.

Dallas Fed's Kaplan Still Backs Three Rate Rises This Year

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said he continues to support plans for three rate increases in 2018, while economic growth could be stronger than expected.

Fed's Evans Wants to Hold Off on Rate Rises Until Midyear

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans said he would prefer the central bank to hold off on its next rate rise until the summer while taking stock of what happens with inflation.

Canada Takes 'Hug-an-American' Approach to Saving Nafta

Ottawa is betting friends in business and state governments across the U.S. will see the damage tearing up Nafta could do to supply chains and growth-and pressure the Trump administration to leave the trade pact alone.

January 10, 2018 19:15 ET (00:15 GMT)