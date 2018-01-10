Stock Rally Falters After a Strong Start to 2018

Declines in shares of real-estate and utilities companies pushed major U.S. stock indexes lower Wednesday as Treasury yields continued to rise.

10-Year Treasury Yield Continues To Climb

Government bond prices slipped on Wednesday, sending the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note near its one-year closing high.

Fed's Bullard Says Price-Level Targeting Is Worth Considering

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said a debate over what monetary policy strategy would best serve the economy could influence officials to aim for higher inflation.

For New Fed Chief, Stock Boom May Bring Bubble Déjà Vu

With stock and property prices once again setting records, the Federal Reserve and Jerome Powell may face some agonizing trade-offs in the next year or two.

China Quietly Orders Closing of Bitcoin Mining Operations

Chinese authorities ordered the closing of operations that create a large share of the world's supply of bitcoin, tightening a clampdown that has already shuttered exchanges for the trading of cryptocurrencies in China.

Dallas Fed's Kaplan Still Backs Three Rate Rises This Year

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said he continues to support plans for three rate increases in 2018, while economic growth could be stronger than expected.

Fed's Evans Wants to Hold Off on Rate Rises Until Midyear

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans said he would prefer the central bank to hold off on its next rate rise until the summer while taking stock of what happens with inflation.

Canada Takes 'Hug-an-American' Approach to Saving Nafta

Ottawa is betting friends in business and state governments across the U.S. will see the damage tearing up Nafta could do to supply chains and growth-and pressure the Trump administration to leave the trade pact alone.

Oil Extends Rally as Stockpiles Slide and Risks Remain

Oil prices continued to rise, boosted by declining U.S. crude stockpiles and ongoing geopolitical risk.

Fed Sent Roughly $80.2 Billion in Profit to U.S. Treasury in 2017

Remittances from the Federal Reserve to the U.S. Treasury declined for the second straight year in 2017 as rising short-term interest rates weighed on its profit, the central bank said Wednesday.

