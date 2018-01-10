Berkshire Adds Two to Board, Sets Up Possible Buffett Succession

Warren Buffett has elevated two longtime Berkshire Hathaway executives, Gregory Abel and Ajit Jain, to vice chairman roles at the company, all but confirming years of speculation that one of them is in line to replace him.

Sears Obtains New Financing Amid Lower Sales

Sears Holdings Corp. said it had raised $100 million in new financing and is pursuing an additional $200 million from other parties. It is also renegotiating the terms of about $1 billion of its debt to reduce cash interest expenses and extend maturities.

Airbus Is Close to Securing Big Chinese Order, Macron Says

China will finalize orders for 184 Airbus A320 aircraft soon, French President Emmanuel Macron said following talks with his Chinese counterpart as he wrapped up his three-day visit.

Apple Sets Date for China Data Handover

Apple said it will turn over its cloud operations in China to a state-owned local partner Feb. 28, complying with Chinese law mandating that customer data collected on the mainland be stored here.

What the Tax Law Will Do to Bank Earnings

It is going to be a noisy quarter for bank earnings. Because of the tax-overhaul law, big banks are going to record a host of special charges that cut into fourth-quarter profit.

China Swats Jack Ma's Ant Over Customer Privacy

Beijing's internet regulators scolded China's leading mobile-payments company for compromising privacy, putting pressure on firms to better protect personal data in a society subject to heavy state surveillance.

Earnings May Temper the Bank Rally

Bank shares have been riding high, seen by investors as among the biggest beneficiaries of tax reform and a strengthening economy. But this enthusiasm could soon collide with just mediocre fundamentals.

Why the U.S. Smartphone Market Is Hard to Crack

It may be of little comfort to Huawei now, but history shows that cracking the U.S. smartphone market takes more than money and friends.

Bitcoin Powers Big Returns for a Pair of ETFs

Bitcoin boosted the returns of two of the top-performing exchange-traded funds last year, signaling that some fund companies aren't waiting for regulators to approve a U.S. fund devoted exclusively to the cryptocurrency.

Overwatch League's Launch Tests Videogames as Franchise Sport

Activision Blizzard's "Overwatch" videogame league launches Wednesday, a crucial test of whether esports can join their traditional counterparts in the quest for eyeballs and advertising dollars.

