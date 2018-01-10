Apple Sets Date for China Data Handover

Apple said it will turn over its cloud operations in China to a state-owned local partner Feb. 28, complying with Chinese law mandating that customer data collected on the mainland be stored here.

China Swats Jack Ma's Ant Over Customer Privacy

Beijing's internet regulators scolded China's leading mobile-payments company for compromising privacy, putting pressure on firms to better protect personal data in a society subject to heavy state surveillance.

Earnings May Temper the Bank Rally

Bank shares have been riding high, seen by investors as among the biggest beneficiaries of tax reform and a strengthening economy. But this enthusiasm could soon collide with just mediocre fundamentals.

Mega Chip Deal Alarms Some Chinese Smartphone Makers

A potential merger between Qualcomm and Broadcom would create the world's third-largest chip company.

Toyota, Mazda Choose Alabama for $1.6 Billion Plant

Toyota and Mazda will build a new $1.6 billion assembly plant in Huntsville, Alabama, a move that boosts their production capacity in the U.S. and adds to large and growing foreign auto maker presence in the southern state.

U.S., French Officials Question Apple Over iPhone Battery Slowdowns

Apple is facing new questions from government officials in the U.S. and France about its handling of battery-related performance issues on iPhones, a sign that controversy over the problem continues despite the technology giant's apology last month.

Donald Trump's Personal Attorney Sues BuzzFeed Over Allegations in Russia Dossier

Michael Cohen says the news site acted with "reckless disregard" in publishing the unsubstantiated document.

Renault-Nissan Starts Up $1 Billion Venture Fund for Car Technology

The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance is starting a venture-capital fund to invest in automotive tech, committing $200 million a year over five years for startup advances in batteries and self-driving vehicles.

Bannon to Leave Breitbart Post After Rift With Trump

Steve Bannon's departure from Breitbart follows a clash with Trump over critical remarks in Michael Wolff's 'Fire and Fury,' and marks a rapid fall for the former White House adviser.

SpaceX Says Its Rocket Didn't Cause Loss of Spy Satellite

Elon Musk's SpaceX said it wasn't responsible for the loss of an expensive U.S. spy satellite it launched over the weekend, pointing instead to unspecified problems with the payload or mechanisms that attached it and eventually were supposed to release it from the rocket.

