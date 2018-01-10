Health Care Falls as Traders Flee Defensive Areas -- Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies fell as traders rotated out of defensive areas into rate-sensitive financial stocks.
AstraZeneca said its Fasenra asthma treatment has received European Union approval following late stage trials.
The results of a drug trial jointly operated by Merck and Incyte, due to be released by midyear, will help shape the future of drug makers' immunotherapy products, a promising line of cancer treatments.
January 10, 2018 16:57 ET (21:57 GMT)