French Industrial Production Fell in November

French industrial production declined in November as a slowdown in manufacturing output outweighed rising energy production, national statistics agency Insee said Wednesday.

Industrial production in the eurozone's second largest economy fell 0.5% on month in November, in line with a forecast of economists polled by The Wall Street Journal. October's figure, however, was revised down to a 1.7% month-on-month increase from 1.9% previously.

Still, over a longer period France's industry has performed strongly, Insee said. In the three months ending November, industrial production rose 2% from the previous three month period and was 3.8% higher on year.

January 10, 2018 03:05 ET (08:05 GMT)