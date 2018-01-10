Berkshire Hathaway Names Jain, Abel to Expanded Board

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRKA, BRKB) Wednesday said it increased the size of its board to 14 directors from 12 and named long-time executives Gregory Abel and Ajit Jain to fill the new spots.

Continue Reading Below

Warren Buffett's investment vehicle said Mr. Abel will serve as vice chairman of its non-insurance business operations, while Mr. Jain was named vice chairman of its insurance operations.

Mr. Buffett and Vice Chairman Charles Munger will continue in their current positions and remain responsible for significant capital-allocation decisions and investment activities, Berkshire said.

Mr. Abel joined Berkshire Hathaway Energy Co. in 1992 and currently serves as its chairman and chief executive. Mr. Jain joined Berkshire Hathaway's insurance group in 1986 and is currently executive vice president of National Indemnity Co.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

January 10, 2018 06:34 ET (11:34 GMT)