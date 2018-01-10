BBVA to Book EUR1.12 Billion Loss From Telefonica Share Price Drop

Spain's Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA.MC) said that its 2017 profit will take a 1.12 billion-euro ($1.34 billion) hit due to a writedown on its stake in Telefonica SA (TEF.MC).

Continue Reading Below

BBVA holds a more than 5% stake in the Spanish telecommunications group, it said late Tuesday.

The company said the loss relates to the decline in Telefonica's share price and won't impact its total equity or its common equity Tier 1 ratio.

BBVA said that it expects to keep the dividend payment amount it proposes to the board unchanged.

Write to Marc Navarro Gonzalez at marc.navarrogonzalez@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

January 10, 2018 02:20 ET (07:20 GMT)