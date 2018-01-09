Volkswagen Names New Board Member for E-Mobility

Volkswagen AG (VOW.XE) said Tuesday that it has created a separate management board position for e-mobility within the Volkswagen brand, as part of a broader effort to strengthen its push toward electric vehicles.

Continue Reading Below

Thomas Ulbrich, who was previously board member responsible for production and logistics, will take up the position from Feb. 1, the company said.

Mr. Ulbrich, who has worked for the group since 1989, will be responsible for overseeing the production of all vehicles built on the company's new MEB platform for electric cars, according to a release from Volkswagen.

Andreas Tostmann, previously executive vice-president for production of the Seat brand, will take over Mr. Ulbrich's previous position, the company said.

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

January 09, 2018 07:51 ET (12:51 GMT)