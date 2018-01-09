U.S. Stocks Extend New Year Rally

Rising shares of banks and health-care companies pushed U.S. stock indexes higher, as investor confidence in the New Year rally showed few signs of abating.

Jamie Dimon: I 'Regret' Calling Bitcoin a Fraud

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon is softening his stance on bitcoin.

Optimistic Investors Send 10-Year Treasury Yield Above 2.5%

A selloff in U.S. government bonds pushed the yield on the 10-year note to its highest level in nearly 10 months, highlighting investors' economic optimism.

Trump's Offshore-Drilling Plan Faces Choppy Political Waters

Trump administration officials over the next 18 months will be pitching their plan to expand offshore drilling, a proposal that is meeting resistance even from Republican lawmakers and governors.

Oil Prices Near Three-Year Highs on Growth, Geopolitics

Oil prices traded near three-year highs Tuesday, as geopolitical risk and confidence in global growth continued to buoy markets.

Switzerland's Central Bank Made $55 Billion Last Year-More Than Apple

Switzerland's central bank said it expects to make a record profit of $55.2 billion in 2017, citing higher global equity and bond prices as well as a weaker Swiss franc.

North Korea to Send Delegation to Winter Olympics, Refuses to Discuss Weapons

South Korea sought unsuccessfully to raise the North's nuclear program during bilateral talks, but the two sides reached a deal for Pyongyang to participate in the Winter Olympics and agreed to revive cross-border military communications.

Banks Seek Government Help to Track Money Laundering

Efforts to overhaul U.S. anti-money-laundering laws are gathering steam, as large banks, anticorruption groups and law-enforcement authorities coalesce around the idea of creating a national database of corporations and their true owners.

Euro Defies Treasury Market's Gravitational Pull

The single currency has surged against the U.S. dollar, even as German bond yields have collapsed to multidecade lows against their American peers. That's not usually what happens.

EU Could Deploy Spending Threats in Fight With Poland

Poland's new prime minister fired some of the most nationalistic members of his government on Tuesday, hours ahead of a trip to Brussels aimed at easing tensions with the European Union as it considers budget changes that could see deep cuts in eastern Europe.

January 09, 2018 13:15 ET (18:15 GMT)