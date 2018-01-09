Euro Defies Treasury Market's Gravitational Pull

The single currency has surged against the U.S. dollar, even as German bond yields have collapsed to multidecade lows against their American peers. That's not usually what happens.

Small-Business Optimism Index Falls in December

The National Federation of Independent Businesses's Small-Business Optimism Index fell in December from the prior month but had its "strongest year" so far in 2017.

Stocks Extend New Year Rally

World equity markets rose as confidence in the New Year rally showed few signs of abating, thanks to the strong global economic outlook.

North Korea to Send Delegation to Winter Olympics, Commits to Military Talks

North Korea will send a delegation to the Winter Olympics next month and committed to holding military talks with the South to reduce tensions, according to a joint statement from the Unification Ministry.

Oil Prices Rise as Market Awaits Trump Decision on Iran

Oil prices rose, as geopolitical risk relating to Iran continued to buoy markets.

EU Could Deploy Spending Threats in Fight with Poland

EU sanctions on Poland over its judicial overhauls are likely to be blocked by some members. But the union still has a trick up its sleeve: a budget overhaul that could slash spending on newer members-especially Poland.

Eurozone Unemployment Falls to Near-Nine-Year Low

The eurozone's job market continued to strengthen as 2017 wound down, offering encouragement to the European Central Bank as it eases back on its stimulus programs.

Switzerland's Central Bank Made $55 Billion Last Year-More Than Apple

Switzerland's central bank said it expects to make a record profit of $55.2 billion in 2017, citing higher global equity and bond prices as well as a weaker Swiss franc.

Banks Seek Government Help to Track Money Laundering

Efforts to overhaul U.S. anti-money-laundering laws are gathering steam, as large banks, anticorruption groups and law-enforcement authorities coalesce around the idea of creating a national database of corporations and their true owners.

Bets Against Mall Debt Haven't Paid Off

A rash of store closures and bankruptcies last year prompted some investors to bet against debt tied to the retail property sector. So far, at least, the bets haven't paid off.

