Small-Business Optimism Index Falls in December

The National Federation of Independent Businesses's Small-Business Optimism Index fell in December from the prior month but had its "strongest year" so far in 2017.

Stocks Extend New Year Rally

World equity markets rose as confidence in the New Year rally showed few signs of abating, thanks to the strong global economic outlook.

Oil Prices Rise as Market Awaits Trump Decision on Iran

Oil prices rose, as geopolitical risk relating to Iran continued to buoy markets.

Euro Defies Treasury Market's Gravitational Pull

The single currency has surged against the U.S. dollar, even as German bond yields have collapsed to multidecade lows against their American peers. That's not usually what happens.

Eurozone Unemployment Falls to Near-Nine-Year Low

The eurozone's job market continued to strengthen as 2017 wound down, offering encouragement to the European Central Bank as it eases back on its stimulus programs.

Switzerland's Central Bank Made $55 Billion Last Year-More Than Apple

Switzerland's central bank said it expects to make a record profit of $55.2 billion in 2017, citing higher global equity and bond prices as well as a weaker Swiss franc.

German Industrial Output Tops Expectations

The latest industrial output data suggest that Germany's economy may have performed even better than expected in the recently completed year, and will continue on a strong growth path in the current year, analysts say.

U.S. Consumer Credit Posts Largest Gain in 16 Years

Outstanding consumer credit rose by $27.95 billion in November from the prior month, the biggest increase since November 2001, according to new data from the Federal Reserve.

The Business Cycle Is Different This Time-Thank China

The business cycle hasn't evaporated-it's just at different points in the world's two largest economies. That explains the mixed signals on global growth which are befuddling investors.

Australian Building Approvals Jump

New home building approvals in Australia recorded their biggest monthly jump in a year in November, led by a massive rise in permits for apartments in Victoria.

