Oil Prices Hit Three-Year Highs on Growth, Geopolitics

Oil prices closed at fresh three-year highs Tuesday, as geopolitical risk and confidence in global growth continued to buoy markets.

U.S. Crude-Oil Supplies Seen Decreasing in DOE Data

U.S. crude-oil inventories are expected to show a decrease of 2.5 million barrels in data due Wednesday from the Department of Energy. Gasoline stockpiles are expected to rise by 2.5 million barrels on average.

Carl Icahn Pushes SandRidge to Make Board Changes

Less than two weeks after SandRidge Energy succumbed to investors' wishes to terminate a deal to buy Bonanza Creek Energy, activist investor Carl Icahn is urging the company to make changes on its board and let his firm appoint a new director.

Federal Regulators Rule Against Trump Administration on Power Plants

Federal energy regulators Monday rejected a Trump administration proposal aimed at shoring up struggling coal-fired and nuclear power plants.

Trump's Offshore-Drilling Plan Faces Choppy Political Waters

Trump administration officials over the next 18 months will be pitching their plan to expand offshore drilling, a proposal that is meeting resistance even from Republican lawmakers and governors.

Chinese Rescuers Battle 13-Foot Waves, High Winds in Search for Missing Iranian Tanker Crew

Ships on Tuesday combed hundreds of miles around the oil ship Sanchi, which burned days after colliding with another vessel.

China's Electric Car Market Has Grown Up

Beijing has offered the electric car market plenty of support, but there now appears to be solid demand from consumers to go green. That should give confidence to investors in the sector.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls By Five in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by five this week to 742, Baker Hughes reported.

Norway's Statoil Expects to Benefit From U.S. Tax Overhaul

Norway's Statoil said the reduction in the U.S. corporate-tax rate from 35% to 21% will benefit the oil-and-gas giant.

Trump Administration Proposes Massive Expansion of Oil Drilling

The Trump administration proposed opening up nearly all the country's offshore areas for oil drilling, a move that would touch every coastal state, some that have been off limits to drillers for decades.

