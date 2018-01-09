Steve Bannon Steps Down From Breitbart News

Continue Reading Below

The former White House adviser is departing Breitbart News following a clash with Trump over critical remarks in a new book.

SpaceX Says Its Rocket Didn't Cause Loss of Spy Satellite

Elon Musk's SpaceX said it wasn't responsible for the loss of an expensive U.S. spy satellite it launched over the weekend, pointing instead to unspecified problems with the payload or mechanisms that attached it and eventually were supposed to release it from the rocket.

Goldman Sachs to Invest in Bankrupt Real Industry Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. plans to lend $4 million to bankrupt Real Industry Inc. and to eventually spend about $10 million to buy common stock in the publicly traded company, which is sitting on almost $1 billion in potential tax benefits.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

AMD Hits a Snag Over Patch for Chip Flaw

Days after Advanced Micro Devices suggested its chips were largely unaffected by vulnerabilities found in a variety of processors, it has run into trouble with a Windows security patch.

John Dickerson to Replace Charlie Rose on 'CBS This Morning'

CBS News has tapped John Dickerson to be a co-host of "CBS This Morning, " succeeding Charlie Rose, who was fired in November after allegations of sexual misconduct.

Carl Icahn Pushes SandRidge to Make Board Changes

Less than two weeks after SandRidge Energy succumbed to investors' wishes to terminate a deal to buy Bonanza Creek Energy, activist investor Carl Icahn is urging the company to make changes on its board and let his firm appoint a new director.

Boeing Sets Jet Delivery Record

Boeing said it delivered a record 763 jetliners in 2017 and secured net orders for 912 planes, as surging airline traffic continues to fuel a multiyear boom for the airline industry.

Howard Lutnick's Real-Estate IPO Flops

At a time when the stock market is soaring to record highs almost daily, Howard Lutnick's BGC Partners spun off Newmark, its commercial real-estate services firm, at the end of December with a big thud.

Target Posts Strong Holiday Gains

Target said holiday sales were strong both in its stores and online, as the retailer was boosted by healthy U.S. consumer spending as well as its own turnaround efforts.

Penguin Random House Acquires Rodale Books

Penguin Random House has acquired Rodale Books from Hearst, adding a stable of wellness and cooking titles to the world's largest consumer book publisher.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 09, 2018 17:15 ET (22:15 GMT)