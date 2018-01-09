Goldman Sachs to Invest in Bankrupt Real Industry Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. plans to lend $4 million to bankrupt Real Industry Inc. and to eventually spend about $10 million to buy common stock in the publicly traded company, which is sitting on almost $1 billion in potential tax benefits.

John Dickerson to Replace Charlie Rose on 'CBS This Morning'

CBS News has tapped John Dickerson to be a co-host of "CBS This Morning, " succeeding Charlie Rose, who was fired in November after allegations of sexual misconduct.

Carl Icahn Pushes SandRidge to Make Board Changes

Less than two weeks after SandRidge Energy succumbed to investors' wishes to terminate a deal to buy Bonanza Creek Energy, activist investor Carl Icahn is urging the company to make changes on its board and let his firm appoint a new director.

Boeing Sets Jet Delivery Record

Boeing said it delivered a record 763 jetliners in 2017 and secured net orders for 912 planes, as surging airline traffic continues to fuel a multiyear boom for the airline industry.

Target Posts Strong Holiday Gains

Target said holiday sales were strong both in its stores and online, as the retailer was boosted by healthy U.S. consumer spending as well as its own turnaround efforts.

Penguin Random House Acquires Rodale Books

Penguin Random House has acquired Rodale Books from Hearst, adding a stable of wellness and cooking titles to the world's largest consumer book publisher.

Dog-Walking App Exposed Home Addresses and Lockbox Codes

Wag Labs, the company behind a popular dog-walking smartphone app, inadvertently exposed webpages showing customer information including addresses and lockbox codes that could have enabled thieves to break into homes.

Silicon Valley Reconsiders the iPhone Era It Created

A tussle between prominent investors and Apple over iPhone use by young people comes amid a nascent re-evaluation of the smartphone's social consequences within the industry that spawned it.

Chinese Smartphone Makers Raise Concerns About a Mega Chip Deal

A potential merger between Qualcomm and Broadcom would create the world's third-largest chip company.

Samsung Electronics Expects Another Record Quarter

The South Korean giant's memory chips are in demand due to the spread of internet-connected devices and the tech industry's broader push into artificial intelligence.

