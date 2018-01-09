Altice to Spin Off U.S. Arm as Part of Broader Overhaul

Altice NV intends to spin off its controlling stake in its U.S. arm as part of a broader reorganization that will split the company in two: Altice Europe, which would include its international holdings, and Altice USA Inc.

Endeavor Agrees to Acquire 160over90 for $200 Million

Endeavor has agreed to acquire branding and marketing agency 160over90, as the entertainment and sports giant aims to bulk up its marketing services arm.

Chinese Smartphone Makers Raise Concerns About a Mega Chip Deal

A potential merger between Qualcomm and Broadcom would create the world's third-largest chip company.

Silicon Valley Reconsiders the iPhone Era It Created

A tussle between prominent investors and Apple over iPhone use by young people comes amid a nascent re-evaluation of the smartphone's social consequences within the industry that spawned it.

Samsung Electronics Expects Another Record Quarter

The South Korean giant's memory chips are in demand due to the spread of internet-connected devices and the tech industry's broader push into artificial intelligence.

Tech's Enormous Scale: Samsung Now Outspends Exxon and Shell Combined

The tech giant spent more money on capital expenditures last year than any other publicly traded company, investing $44 billion. It is a dramatic example of how technology and telecom firms have driven an uptick in global manufacturing investment.

Alibaba's Return Home Would Carry a Sting

The city now appears ready to compromise on investor protection to make sure it doesn't lose in the global race to attract tech listings.

Apple Defends Its Smartphone Practices for Children After Investor Critique

Apple Inc. defended its record of providing parental controls and other protections for children who use its iPhones and other devices, after a pair of prominent investors called on the tech giant to take more steps to curb the ill effects of smartphones.

U.S. Spy Satellite Believed Lost After SpaceX Mission Fails

An expensive, highly classified U.S. spy satellite is presumed to be a total loss after it failed to reach orbit atop a Space Exploration Technologies Corp. rocket on Sunday, according to industry and government officials.

Drug Industry Isn't Giving Up on Alzheimer's

Efforts to find treatments for Alzheimer's disease suffered blows in recent days, but many companies, scientists and investors are still optimistic that they can find a way to treat the memory-robbing disease, which affects roughly 5.5 million Americans.

