French Prosecutor Launches Probe Into Apple Planned Obsolescence: Judicial Source -Reuters

France's consumer fraud watchdog has opened a preliminary investigation of Apple over alleged deception and planned obsolescence of its products following a complaint from a consumer organization, Reuters reported Monday citing a judicial source.

--The investigation was opened on Friday and will be led by the DGCCRF, part of the Economy Ministry, the source said, reports Reuters.

--Companies that deliberately shorten the life of their products to spur demand to replace them risk fines of up to 5 percent of their annual sales under French law, according to Reuters.

--Apple said last month that it "takes some measures to reduce power demands" in older iPhone models which can affect processor performance, Reuters reports.

January 09, 2018 04:22 ET (09:22 GMT)