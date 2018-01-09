France's Trade Deficit Widened to EUR5.7 Billion in November

France's trade deficit widened in November as exports of energy products and transport equipment fell sharply.

The deficit was EUR5.7 billion, up from EUR5.3 billion in October, the French government said Tuesday.

The fall in exports pushed up France's current-account deficit in November to EUR3.3 billion from EUR2.6 billion in October, the Bank of France said Tuesday.

