Continental AG 2017 Revenue Grows After Strong Fourth Quarter

German automotive supplier Continental AG (CON.XE) said on Tuesday that its 2017 revenue grew, with the fourth quarter showing strong sales and earnings.

Revenue in 2017 rose more than 8% to around 44 billion euros ($52.8 billion), the company said, based on preliminary data. Continental, best known as a tire maker, said the adjusted margin on earnings before interest and taxes in 2017 was about 10.8%.

For 2018, Continental expects revenue to grow to around EUR47 billion, and said it is certain of reaching an adjusted Ebit margin of around 10.5%.

A full report on the year is due March 8.

January 09, 2018 12:28 ET (17:28 GMT)